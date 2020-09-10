Tune Out The World and Enjoy Your Music with PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones

Whether rocking out to the latest jams, learning new things from a podcast, or listening to the audio version of a New York Times bestseller, nothing can be more annoying than distractions from a noisy environment. Tune these out with the new PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones.

What Are PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones?

PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones is the latest product by Padmate. These earphones have active noise cancelling that can be activated through a free downloadable app that also lets you customize the devices functions. The earphones can play for up to 3.5 hours and the included carrying case can charge them for up to 10.5 hours of play before needing to recharge. The PaMu Quiet earphones are seeking funding on Indiegogo. They are currently selling for $89 and plan to ship for free in October 2020. For $10 more, you can add a carry bag and leather lanyard. After the Indiegogo campaign, the price will increase to $159 plus shipping.

What’s in the Box?

The PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones includes the following:

Headphones

Carrying case with removable strap

USB-C charging cable

3.5 mm audio cable

3 pairs of earbuds for small, medium, and large ears

instruction manual

How to Use PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones

Using the PaMu Quiet earphones can’t be easier. Turn on your device’s Bluetooth, then remove the earphones from the carrying case to turn them on. Depending on your device, select PaMu Quiet L and the earphones connect. In the future, as long as you are using the same device, removing the earphones from the case will automatically connect them to your device. Download the PaMu Quiet app for iOs or Android devices. The app gives you greater control of the earphones. Once installed, open the app and select the PaMu Quiet L device. This takes you to a screen where you can select the options for noise cancelling. ANC off turns off these feature. ANC on activates noise cancelling and will reduce external noise up to 40 decibels. A unique mode is transparency. This actually amplifies external noise so that you hear external noise as if you were not wearing the earphones. This is useful when you need to hear vehicles or other possible hazards while out in public. By selecting Setting in the app, you can update the firmware of the earphones and customize key functions for double clicking or pressing and holding either the left or right earphones. For example, you can use these actions to increase or decrease the volume, activate voice assistance, go to the previous or next track or even switch ANC modes. Finally, not only can you charge the carrying case with the included USB-C charging cable, it can also be wirelessly charged with a Qi charging pad.

Why You Should Get PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones

The PaMu Quiet are the first ANC earphones with dual chips. The Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth chip is paired with an AMS noise cancelling chip. Two Knowles microphones in each earphone provide both feedback as well as feed-forward noise cancellation. While the PaMu Quiet is great at cancelling noise, it also provides great sound. The 10 mm large driver in the speakers provide deep bass while the PEN titanium composite diaphragm handles high frequencies well. One of the problems with earphones is the pressure created by sealing the ear with silcon earbuds. PaMu Quiet solves this both forward and back sound cavity holes that act as vents to equalize pressure without compromising sound quality.

I have had the opportunity to try out the PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones for two weeks. In the past when I have used earphones, they have become uncomfortable after a time or I feel like I need to readjust them. As a result, I usually choose to wear over the ear headphones. However, I have worn the PaMu Quiet for over an hour at a time without any discomfort. In fact, even when working or exercising, I don’t even notice them. Instead, I just enjoy the sound quality whether I am listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts. All sound great. I also like to use audio devices for hands free phone use. The PaMu Quiet earphones not only play the sound of the phone call, but also pick up my voice so the party on the other end can hear me clearly both indoors and outdoors. In addition to connecting the earphones to my cell phone, I have also connected them to my laptop as well as my desktop computer. Whether watching a movie, listening to music, or playing video games, the PaMu performance exceeded my expectations. After pairing to the computer, I could even use the app on my phone to activate the noise cancellation function.

After using the PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones, I am very impressed with them. Not only do they provide better active noise cancellation than any other devices I have tried, they are also the most comfortable earphones I have worn. I don’t feel any ear pressure with them and the silicon earbuds stay in position in my ears. With a touch, I can adjust volume or go to the next track. I really like the ability to customize the touch functions to my preferences. Finally, the sound quality is excellent. As I tested out all types of music, I was enjoyed the various ranges of sound. Even Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture complete with church bells and cannons sounded incredible. I highly recommend the PaMu Quiet ANC Earphones for those who appreciate sound quality and comfort while desiring effective active noise cancellation. Check out their Indiegogo campaign to get the best deal on these incredible earphones.

I received a pair of PaMu Explore headphones for this review.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



