WCP: Re-Visting ‘Batman Forever’

Turn on the neon lights because we’re headed into the Schumacher extended universe.

Batman Month continues as Jake + Mitch dive head-first into the ’90s-tastic pool of Batman Forever. Because sometimes nostalgia is so strong it throws all cinematic standards out the window. True to form, the guys ask the tough questions:

– Why does Two-Face’s acid need to be boiling?

– Should Batman get the James Bond treatment?

– Is Jim Carrey the perfect Riddler?

No doubt, Batman Forever is a unique brand of fun. If nothing else, we owe Joel Schumacher our gratitude for everything this movie delivers.

