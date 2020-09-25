Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 25, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 25, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Robin Brooks played Cactus Town, Necromunda, and Marvel: Champions.

Jonathan Liu played Pocket Paragons, Automated Alice, My City, Strike!, Aliens: Bug Hunt, Fantastic Factories: Manufactions, and Squire for Hire.

Michael Pistiolas played Aeon’s End and Illusion.

Michael Knight played Starship Samurai, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventure Begins, and Fireball Island.

I played Trekking the National Parks (our featured image this week), Tiny Towns, and The Quacks of Quedlinburg

