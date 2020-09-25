Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 25, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 25, 2020.
Gaming News
- Boardgame Quest is running a contest to win a free copy of GeekDad-approved Back to the Future: Back in Time. You can read my review here and enter the drawing on Boardgame Quest.
- If you’re as excited about the new Dune movie as many of my friends, you’ll want to check out Direwolf’s new Dune: Imperium. No release date has been announced yet.
- I don’t often talk about Kickstarters here, but Cascadia, which we reviewed last week, has a very cool playable version of the game available for free online. I’ve been a bit obsessed with it for the last week—my current high score is 99.
- According to Dicebreaker, Hasbro has re-acquired the trademark for HeroQuest, ahead of their announcement this week that they will be bringing the classic game back in 2021, after a crowdfunding campaign on their own platform.
- Verdes Innovations has announced the upcoming release of Twinkle, a game where players compete to create constellations. No release date has been announced.
- Ninja Division’s Super Dungeon: Explore – Devil Island is now available for pre-order. The miniatures-based game is a complete starter set for Super Dungeon: Explore 2nd Edition.
- Tsuro is coming to the Oculus Quest in a VR version of the game developed by Thunderbox Entertainment. It is due out on October 23 and will retail for $9.99.
- Comic books being turned into games isn’t new, but this winter Gloomhaven is going the other direction with the release of a one-off comic that will explore the backstory behind one of the characters from the game. Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion is due out December 30.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Strike! The Game of Worker Rebellion.
- Michael Knight reviewed Starship Samurai.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Robin Brooks played Cactus Town, Necromunda, and Marvel: Champions.
- Jonathan Liu played Pocket Paragons, Automated Alice, My City, Strike!, Aliens: Bug Hunt, Fantastic Factories: Manufactions, and Squire for Hire.
- Michael Pistiolas played Aeon’s End and Illusion.
- Michael Knight played Starship Samurai, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventure Begins, and Fireball Island.
- I played Trekking the National Parks (our featured image this week), Tiny Towns, and The Quacks of Quedlinburg