Watch ‘League of Legends’ Worlds 2020 in Style With Secretlab’s New Gamer Chairs

As the official gaming seat for Worlds, Secretlab debuts two new designs in their award-winning lineup of esports chairs.

What Is Worlds 2020?

Worlds 2020 is the League of Legends 2020 season World Championship Tournament. It is scheduled to run between September 25th and October 31st and will see 24 teams from around the globe compete. Worlds 2020 will be streamed on Riot Games’ Twitch channel, as well as other streaming services.

League of Legends, for anyone unfamiliar with the game, is the popular free-to-play, team-based MOBA from Riot Games.

Worlds 2020 OMEGA and TITAN

For 2020, Secretlab has two new designs for their OMEGA and TITAN series. From the press release:

This year’s edition of the Secretlab Worlds Edition incorporates the features of our 2020 Series as well as Worlds 2020’s bold visuals. It will be available for fans who want to experience the same comfort and support as their favorite players fighting for the coveted Summoner’s Cup.

The OMEGA Worlds 2020 chair is priced at $389 USD, and the TITAN is $429. They are available to purchase from the Secretlab website, along with previous special editions created in celebration of the roster of premier League of Legend tournaments around the world.

