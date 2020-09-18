Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 18, 2020

Featured Gaming Re-Roll Tabletop Games
Rob Huddleston0

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 18, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

  • Jonathan Liu played My City, Cascadia, and Abalone.
  • Michael Pistiolas played Harry Potter: Hogwart’s Battle, Hanabi, and Splendor.
  • Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Dragon of Icespire Peak.
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Do Your Child’s Friends Help/Hurt Math Skills?

Garth Sundem

10 New Games on Kickstarter This Week

Ken Denmead
Dice photo by Dave Banks

Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News

Dave Banks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *