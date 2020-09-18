Tervis Celebrates Your Favorite Fandoms With Limited Edition Drinkware

After nearly six months of working from home, I recently returned to my office day job. While it’s nice to see my coworkers and get back into the old-fashioned work routine, this transition has, of course, come with myriad struggles. Specifically, things like remembering to get up early, bring a face mask for interoffice meetings, and, y’know, wear pants.

Also, now that my workstation is no longer 50 feet away from my kitchen, I’m back to packing breakfast… and lunch… and a snack five days a week. If you, too, find yourself once again rejoining commuter culture, there’s never been a better time to pick up an insulated tumbler from Tervis. In fact, the Tervis fan shop is currently bringing out new, limited edition products every week featuring exclusive designs from some of your favorite properties.

Typically time-limited or consisting of only 500 to 1000 available pieces, these monstrous 30 oz. double-walled tumblers are composed of 18/8 food-grade stainless steel that’s copper-lined and vacuum-insulated. This means, not only will your cup not retain tastes or odors, it keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot up to 8 hours—that’s an entire workday!

But that’s not even the best part.

Tervis continues to roll out amazing new designs throughout September (with some previous entries still available) for fans of Marvel and DC Comics, Stars Wars, Transformers, The Simpsons, and even my beloved Dungeons & Dragons, each retailing for $44.99-49.99.

I simply cannot express my delight when my review package arrived complete with an insulated tumbler festooned with the image of Acererak the demilich straight from the alternate cover of the 5th edition Dungeon Master’s Guide. (There’s also one with the Beholder from the Monster Manual if that’s your enemy of choice.)

No matter the leanings of your fandom, each collector’s cup boasts the same sturdy construction, eye-catching graphics (printed using eco-friendly inks), and an easy-close hammer lid to help prevent spillage. If you have your eye on any of these tumblers, however, I suggest you make your purchase while it’s still an option.

Check out the Tervis Design Launch Calendar to see all the current and soon-to-be-available designs and to get product alerts for all your favorites.

