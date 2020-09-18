GeekDad Daily Deal: Tokk Fingerprint Waterproof Lock

Daily Deal
Leave the keys behind with today’s Daily Deal, the Tokk Fingerprint Waterproof Lock. Using biometric authentication technology this ingenious padlock takes half a second to open; that is if you have one of the ten possible fingerprints that it keeps in its memory. It will last up to a year in standby mode or up to 2500 unlocks before it needs recharging. It’s waterproof, dustproof, and weatherproof and comes in the stealthy color of black. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

