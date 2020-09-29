The latest dice set for Dungeons & Dragons contains some useful tools required to begin your Icewind Dale adventure. The Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany features dice, exclusive campaign information, maps, and more that is sure to bring a smile to any D&D fan—a perfect gift for somebody starting out on their first adventure, or a veteran of many hard-fought campaigns.

What’s included?

11 dice

20 illustrated lore cards

Durable felt-lined dice tray

Player-friendly foldout map of Icewind Dale and Ten Towns

The Dice

The Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany includes 11 sparkly midnight blue dice with silver numerals etched on. Although not made of fancy metal or hand crafted, the dice look great and are suitable additions to my ever-growing collection.

You get the usual range of dice with this set: one d4, four d6s, one d8, two d10s (this time unlike previous sets they’re both d10s, so you have to assign one to be units and one tens for rolling percentiles), one d12 (although still no one knows what this is for), and two standard d20s.

The Cards

The 22 illustrated cards you get inside the box make up the core of the “miscellany” here, and are perfect for Dungeon Masters or players involved in an Icewind Dale campaign .

You get to find out about the key players and locations from across the frozen north and all the information is both useful for DMs and players alike and doesn’t include any plot spoilers. What makes these fact cards all the more special is that they’re written from the perspective of Drizzt Do’urden, the decorated dark elf ranger of fame and repute. From yetis and snowy owlbears to ice trolls and gnoll vampires you’ll find out about many of the denizens that make the tundra of Icewind Dale their home, as well as a giant white dragon and Auril the eponymous Frostmaiden herself.

The Box

The box that it all comes in is also designed to work as a dice tray. It’s felt lined to make rolling on it all the more pleasurable, and is sturdy enough to be used regularly to transport the set.

It really goes to show the thought and experience that goes into designing these products. Only a true TTRPG fan understands the satisfaction of rolling your dice onto felt. It is up there with accidentally spilling a full tin of paint on the floor in a hardware store, and walking on a rug barefoot while making fists with your toes.

The box artwork is also very good and in keeping with the frosty theme of the campaign there is a shiny, glittery snowflake on one side and a silver gilt-style ampersand on the rear.

The Map

I’m not a cartographer, but boy do I love a good map. I get excited when a campaign book I’m running has a pull-out map included, and the walls of my office are now full of framed maps of fantasy lands. So while the map included in Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany is good, it’s nothing new. And by that I mean I already have it, and anyone else who owns a copy of the main campaign book for Rime of the Frostmaiden will do too. However, this map is a player-friendly version, so your players can now own a map of Icewind Dale and the Ten Towns settlements without all the fun DM spoiler-y bits you get in the campaign book.

One side is a 10.5 x 15.5 inch map of Icewind Dale, from the Sea of Moving Ice to the Reghed Glacier, and the reverse is 10 much smaller maps of the towns that make up Icewind Dale. All cartography included is by the venerable cartographer of myth and legend Mike Schley.

The Verdict

Like the previous Dice and Miscellany sets from WotC and the D&D team, this is a great addition for players wanting to immerse themselves into the Rime of the Frostmaiden campaign. There’s nothing ground-breaking here and for what you pay that’s not surprising, but it would make the perfect gift for a D&D fan looking to start an Icewind Dale campaign. The dice are as good as any low cost dice you might use and perfectly fit for purpose. The box is well made and, if nothing else, it’s useful as an overflow storage space for an ever-expanding dice collection. The map is small, but full of detail, and a good DM really can never have too many maps at their disposal. And the information and miscellany cards are an excellent tool to help add to the lore of the world without being too confusing. I like these D&D dice and miscellany sets and would certainly consider getting one as a gift for a player in a campaign I was running.

To find out what I think of the Icewind Dale Rime of the Frostmaiden campaign, click here.

Disclaimer: I received a copy of Icewind Dale Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany for review purposes.

