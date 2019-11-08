Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for Week 45 of 2019

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 8, 2019.
Gaming News
- The Op announced on Facebook this week the official release of Harry Potter: Death Eaters. The cooperative game sold out quickly at Essen but is available at your local game store and Amazon.
- Tabletop Wire is reporting that Hasbro and London-based theater company Selladoor are developing an “immersive theater experience” based around Monopoly set to open somewhere in London in 2020.
- Tabletop Wire is also reporting that the company behind the UK Games Expo is developing an industry convention “targeted at publishers, designers, retailers, and distributors” planned for early 2021.
- Pandasaurus Games is taking pre-orders for Silver and Gold, a “flip and write” card game due out later this month. The company has also released Wayfinders, the game with the adorable tiny plastic airplanes, to retail.
- Cryptozoic is once again expanding their line of Rick and Morty-themed games, this time with Rick and Morty: The Morty Zone Dice Game. The game combines elements of a roll-and-write but includes cards that minimize the role of luck. The game is in some stores now and will be more widely available later this month.
- Remember a few years ago when all of your friends were wandering around obsessively collecting Pokemon? Well, soon they’ll be doing it again, but this time they’ll be looking for sheep (and presumably, finding far too many of them). Catan World Explorers is a massively multiplayer augmented reality version of the classic board game. No release date has been announced, but you can register to get in on launch day on the official website. This week seemed as good as any to use Catan as our featured image.
- Suburbia Collector’s Edition is on its way to store shelves next month. For $150 you can get the original game, every expansion, a new expansion, and game tray organizers. You can pre-order the edition now, and it’s due out later this month.
- Z-Man is set to release Marco Polo II: In the Service of the Khan, a stand-alone follow-up to The Voyages of Marco Polo. Pre-orders are now available, with the game due out in 2020.
- Blizzard announced via a sign at BlizzCon 2019 that they are teaming with Asmodee to release a World of Warcraft edition of Small World. Very few details are available, but we’ll definitely post them when we hear more.
- Boston’s WBUR is reporting that Wingspan is the top-selling game of 2019, so it can add that to its already impressive list of accomplishments.
- Iello has announced a “Dark Edition” of King of Tokyo. It will feature an unspecified new mechanic, but more importantly, it will only have a single print run.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:
- Jonathan Liu posted his Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup of games currently seeking funding.
- Elizabeth MacAndrew reviewed Smart 10.
- Robin Brooks reviewed Talisman: Legendary Tales.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Chicken Time Warp, Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated, Roll Estate, 8Bit Box: Stadium, Lift Off!, Pact, Paranormal Detectives, Tapestry, and Unfair.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Talisman: Legendary Tales, and Block Happy.
