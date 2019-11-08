Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for Week 45 of 2019

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 8, 2019.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu posted his Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup of games currently seeking funding.

Elizabeth MacAndrew reviewed Smart 10.

Robin Brooks reviewed Talisman: Legendary Tales.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Chicken Time Warp, Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated, Roll Estate, 8Bit Box: Stadium, Lift Off!, Pact, Paranormal Detectives, Tapestry, and Unfair.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Talisman: Legendary Tales, and Block Happy.

