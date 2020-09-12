A Video Review of the Origins Game Table

The Origins Game Table YouStarter is well underway, where you can get a fantastic board gaming table from Game Theory Tables at a special group buy discount of 40% off the regular retail price.

Since I originally reviewed the Origins Game Table, I’ve had some requests to shoot a video showing off the table. So here’s a quick video I filmed that gives an overview of the table. It’s not the most polished in the world, as I’m a total novice at shooting video content. But it will allow you to see the table up close and personal.

The special YouStarter promotion for the Origins Game Table won’t be going on for much longer. But there are still a few slots available in the first wave of shipping, so you could have your table in your home before the end of the year!

Note: BBO Poker Tables provided a table for evaluation, but had no input into the review. As an affiliate, I earn affiliate fees from qualified purchases.
