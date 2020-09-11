GeekDad Daily Deal: Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set

Get to work mastering those robot-building skills with today’s Daily Deal, Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set. Learn what it takes to construct your own bots using this handy kit with over 300 parts and components. By building them yourself, you’ll learn in a practical way what it takes to engineer your own creations. Of course, you’ll have to bring your own soldering iron and basic tools. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

