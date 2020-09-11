GeekDad Daily Deal: Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set

Get to work mastering those robot-building skills with today’s Daily Deal, Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set. Learn what it takes to construct your own bots using this handy kit with over 300 parts and components. By building them yourself, you’ll learn in a practical way what it takes to engineer your own creations. Of course, you’ll have to bring your own soldering iron and basic tools. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



