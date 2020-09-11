Geek Daily Deals September 11 2020: 360-Degree Nebula Night Light Projector for $39!

LBell Night Light Projector 3 in 1 Galaxy Projector Star Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance with Bluetooth Music Speaker:

✨【Star Projector + LED Ocean Wave Projector】 Bring a galaxy indoors& amazing aurora starry light show! The LBell Newest Star projector instantly projects a field of drifting stars against a transforming blue nebula cloud with 10 colors 360°rotational dynamic projections. A unique way to light up parties, revitalize your workspace, or light a romantic dinner for two. It also works as a unique night light. An excellent gift for kids alike!

✨【Remote & Sound Activated & Auto-Off Timer 】: The LBell latest remote controller ocean wave night light projector with sound-activated flicker mode. Freely turn on/off the lamp, change lighting mode, cycle through light effects, adjust brightness, start/stop the motion or adjust the volume. Sound motion sensor allows the projection changing the color according to the music beat or clapping your hands, creating a disco or party effect. 3 Auto-off timer options, built-in 1H/ 2H/ turn off.

✨【Newest Bluetooth 5.2& USB Disk Readable】: Built-in Mini Bluetooth 5.2 Music Speaker and USB slot, play your favorite lullaby music, relaxing, meditation music through the night light projector while watching the aurora nebula cloud galaxy at night, create a romantic soothing atmosphere.

✨【Multi-function Design Night Light Projector】: Bring a romantic starry night, it can be used as a brightness-adjustable night light, Ocean wave ambiance light, stage party light, disco ball, game room decor light, home theater accent, Strobe Lamp, Dj Lighting, you can use this projector for homeroom, dancing/parties/ Birthday/DJ Bar/ Karaoke/ Xmas/ Wedding/ Show/ Club/ Pub. Therefore it means you buy so many lights at the same time. Save your money.