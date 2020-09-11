Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 11, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 11, 2020.
Gaming News
- Registration is now open for Renegade Con Fall. The free virtual convention will run on the weekend of October 9.
- Renegade is partnering up with Boardgame Geek to give away $100 worth of their games to one lucky winner. All you need to do is add one of their qualifying releases to your BGG wishlist.
- Portal Games has released a trailer for their upcoming Detective: Season One.
- Wasp is joining Marvel Champions this fall. The booster pack is available for pre-order now and should be on shelves by November.
- Portal Games has announced the upcoming release of the Robinson Crusoe Treasure Chest, a “complete collection of every promo released thus far.” It’s available for pre-order now.
- If you’re a fan of X-Wing Miniatures Battle and miss being able to hang out at your FLGS to play the game, you might want to check out the open alpha for the new solo rules for the game.
- Rush Out! is an upcoming 3-on-1 real-time dice game from the studio that brought us Magic Maze. The game pits a group of adventurers trying to escape the dungeon while being chased by the evil sorcerer. The game is due out next month.
- Friedemann Friese, creator of PowerGrid, is back with a new deck-building game Faiyum, based in ancient Egypt. PowerGrid is our featured image this week.
- Critically-acclaimed Wingspan is being released on Steam next week.
- In case your Magic: The Gathering cards aren’t consuming enough of your income, you can now buy a life-sized Chandra Nalaar planeswalker statue. Standing 5ft, 6in tall, the statue is made of foam and rubber and will only set you back $1200, plus shipping.
- Japanime Games is releasing an English edition of Last of the Brave, the latest release from designer Seiji Kanai of Love Letter fame. The game is due out in November.
- It’s fairly well known these days that Dungeons & Dragons is popular in Hollywood, but this story on Inverse.com has a nice look at 25 celebrities that enjoy the game and how it’s impacted their lives.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Will James reviewed Galaxy Hunter: New Ways to Hunt.
- Michael Knight reviewed Quirky Circuits.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Will James played Galaxy Hunters.
- Jonathan Liu played Aliens: Bug Hunt, My City, Pocket Paragons, The Crew, Kitty Paw, Strike!, and Tellstones: King’s Gambit.
- Michael Pistiolas played Azul, Calico, Gloomhaven, and Sprawlopolis.
- Michael Knight played Quirky Circuits and Settlers of Catan.
- Robin Brooks Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Marvel Champions, and Cactus Town.