Geek Daily Deals July 31 2020: 16-Pack of Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries for $34

Go greener and equip all our household gadgets with these rechargeable AA batteries from Energizer !

Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries:

16-Pack of Energizer recharge universal 2000 mAh NiMH AA rechargeable batteries

The world’s 1st rechargeable AA battery Made with 4% recycled batteries

Energizer recharge universal batteries come pre-charged and ready to go

Each battery can be charged up to 1000 times with a charge that can last up to 12 months in storage

Extended life composition ensures up to 5-year usable battery life under typical usage patterns

One charge allows you to enjoy up to 5 5 hours of toy activity or 8 hours on your handheld gaming device (results vary by device and usage)

Tops the charts as the world’s #1 recharge brand based on sales

Get the pack for just $34 today!

