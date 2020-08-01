Review: ‘Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges’

A partnership between the Impractical Jokers series on truTV, Wilder Games, and WowWee has created the Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges.

What Is Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges?

The game challenges players to prove that they have what it takes to be one of the Jokers by attempting undercover challenges on their friends or laughing at hilarious awkward card combinations. Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges is for groups of three to ten players, ages 17 and up.

Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges Components

The Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges game comes with 135 challenge cards, 200 action cards, 45 scenario cards, and 20 punishment cards. The TV show truly comes home with a set of accessories, including fake brochures, petitions, fake tickets, and a sticky note pad.

How to Play Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges

The game is split into three distinct phases, each loosely based on the Impractical Jokers TV show… since not everyone is as funny as the Jokers, or has the social fortitude to deal with being in on the joke. You can see the game instruction manual here.

Phase one asks players to mimic the show, drawing a challenge from the deck that they must attempt to play on unsuspecting non-players! About 20% of the jokes are directly from the TV show and others have been developed with the Jokers themselves.

The second phase requires a change since the jig is up and nobody is going to fall for a second joke. Players match uncomfortable scenario cards with hysterical action cards. The card matching phase is incredibly funny; the results are humorous because they are awkward, not vulgar.

Just like the show, the final phase subjects the loser of phase two to a punishment of epic proportions.

Why You Should Play The Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges

The Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges is an excellent party game to play with friends and family, and a great gift for fans of the Impractical Jokers TV show (and all the future fans who will want to binge-watch after playing a few times). The Impractical Jokers: Box of Challenges Game is $19.99 MSRP and is available now at Target stores nationwide, Target.com, and Amazon (affiliate link).

