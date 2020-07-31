Geek Daily Deals July 31 2020: 16-Pack of Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries for $34

Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries:

16-Pack of Energizer recharge universal 2000 mAh NiMH AA rechargeable batteries

The world’s 1st rechargeable AA battery Made with 4% recycled batteries

Energizer recharge universal batteries come pre-charged and ready to go

Each battery can be charged up to 1000 times with a charge that can last up to 12 months in storage

Extended life composition ensures up to 5-year usable battery life under typical usage patterns

One charge allows you to enjoy up to 5 5 hours of toy activity or 8 hours on your handheld gaming device (results vary by device and usage)