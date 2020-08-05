Geek Daily Deals August 4 2020: Amazon Essentials Home Office Supplies Sale!

Geek Daily Deals 080420 amazon shredder

Get your home office or school zone in shape with this sale on Amazon Essentials supplies; get a shredder for just $34!

See all the home office supplies deals here.

AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Capacity, Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder, 4.1 Gallon:

  • Cross-cut shred size: turns paper into small confetti-like pieces measuring 3/16 by 1-27/32 inches (5 by 47 mm); meets security level P-3 standards
  • Sheet capacity: shreds up to 8 sheets of 20-pound bond paper at a time (no need to remove staples or small paper clips); also destroys credit cards (one at a time)
  • Run time and thermal protection: 3 minutes on / 30 minutes off; if shredder runs continuously beyond the max run time, it will automatically shut off to protect the motor from overheating
  • User-friendly design: 3-mode control switch (auto, off, reverse); overheat LED indicator; 8.7-inch paper-entry width; easy-to-empty 4.1-gallon bin with see-through window
  • Support and warranty: please refer to user manual, troubleshooting guide, and instructional video before use; the user guide on this detail page covers issues related to the shredder turning on; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty
  • Quality tested: as part of AmazonBasics quality inspections, we test every shredder before shipping it, which means you may see some paper shreds from the testing

 

 

Get one for just $34 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Click through to read all of "Geek Daily Deals August 4 2020: Amazon Essentials Home Office Supplies Sale!" at GeekDad.

