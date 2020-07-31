Working from home? Get some household projects done with this big sale on Craftsman tools !

SEE ALL THE DEALS!

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD701C2) :

1/2 Inch. Cordless drill/driver with high performance motor produces 320 unit watts out for completing a variety of applications

2speed gearbox with speeds of 0500/01, 800 for speed of fastening

1/2 Inch Ratcheting chuck provides improved bit retention

Led light improves visibility in dark work areas

Included 20V max* Lithium battery with high performance cells provides ample runtime and increased performance

20V MAX* Lithium charger provides a 60 minute or less charge time on included battery

Compatible with Versatrack hang hook

3 Year Limited Warranty, refer to “Warranty & Support” section below for full details

Get one for just $69 today!

CRAFTSMAN Laser Level Tool, Green, Cross Line (CMHT77630):

Green beam for enhanced visibility

55′ Visible range

100 Degree vertical line + horizontal lines

Locking pendulum

3 position Lock switch with manual mode

Removable Quick Link Bracket

1/4″ 20 thread mount (for Tri-pod use)

Get one for just $34 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Click through to read all of “Geek Daily Deals July 29 2020: Big Sale on Craftsman Tools – 30% Off and More!” at GeekDad.If you value content from GeekDad, please support us via Patreon or use this link to shop at Amazon. Thanks!

– Read the Full Post on GeekDad

Click through to read all of “Geek Daily Deals July 29 2020: Big Sale on Craftsman Tools – 30% Off and More!” at GeekMom.If you value content from GeekMom, please support us via Patreon or use this link to shop at Amazon. Thanks!