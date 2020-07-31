Review – ‘Wonder Woman’ #759: Lords of War

Wonder Woman #759 – Mariko Tamaki, Writer; Mikel Janin, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: A new Wonder Woman run begins, and it’s a big step for DC as they hire the writer of some of their acclaimed OGNs, Mariko Tamaki, to take over a flagship book. Tamaki is an experienced novelist and known for her slow-burn writing style, and you can instantly tell the difference from the dense, mythology-driven comic book runs of Wilson and Orlando. Aside from a framing segment set in a mysterious prison and narrated by someone with a deep grudge against Diana, most of this issue is devoted to getting to know Diana’s new surroundings and supporting cast. Yes, once again the status quo is getting reset, as seems to happen in every run. It’s a recurring problem, but Tamaki wastes no time setting up a compelling new status quo, including a new friend for Diana in the form of a young woman with a pet rabbit and a lingering childhood brain injury. I have a feeling there’s a lot this character isn’t telling Diana.

My big quibble with this issue is that it seems to be set earlier in Diana’s status quo, with her often being portrayed as a wide-eyed innocent to the world of man. Yes, her struggling to figure out Ikea with her new friend is an amusing subplot, but Diana has probably been around for 5-10 years by now. It’s a plot that seems like it would fit Supergirl or Atlee more. But once that’s over, we’re plunged into a tense and compelling plot involving a runaway driver being controlled by an outside force. And anyone aware of the upcoming (maybe?) movie knows what that means. The core of this run, at least at first, is going to be Diana facing off against one of her most personal enemies in Maxwell Lord—and his first appearance in this issue is pitch-perfect. There are a few hiccups in this first issue, but Tamaki gives us a likable version of Diana, some promising new characters, and a deadly villain to start things off.

