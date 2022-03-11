Good News, Bub! The Mondo Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure Is Now Available.

If you read my review of the SDCC Variant Wolverine 1/6 Figure from Mondo and were kicking yourself for missing out on purchasing it, then this news should make you happy:

As of right now, the regular edition of the figure is available to order on Mondo’s website. It’s priced at $200, the same as the SDCC Variant, and while it doesn’t include the “Sad Wolverine” head, the figure is otherwise identical.

This version comes in packaging featuring never-before-seen storyboards from the original show.

Additionally, Mondo is partnering with Diamond Select Toys to celebrate their 40th anniversary, so the Wolverine 1/6 figure will also be available on their site.

Sure, you won’t be getting that awesome bedroom window box packaging of the SDCC Variant, but you will be getting the definitive X-Men The Animated Series Wolverine action figure.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



