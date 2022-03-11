Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending March 11, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending March 11, 2022.

Gaming News

Czech Games Edition, publisher of award-winning games like Codenames, has announced that they are donating all of the profits they have ever made on Russian copies of their games—an estimated €400,000, or about $439,000—to charities supporting the people of Ukraine. Lucky Duck Games has said they will match contributions of up to $12,000 to pro-Ukraine causes, and Awaken Realms is holding a special sale of the remaining stock of This War of Mine, the proceeds of which will be given relief funds. Codenames is our featured image this week.

Villainous, one of the best game systems of the last few years, has already expanded into the Pixar and Marvel universes, but this week publisher Ravensburger announced the most exciting edition yet: Star Wars Villainous. The game, which is due out late summer, will feature Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, and General Grievous, and will add rules for both the use of the Force and for ships. We will have a full review of the game as its launch gets closer.

Ares has announced that Fire in the Sky, a game about the war in the Pacific from 1941-1945, is due to hit shelves next week.

A rare Pokémon Charizard card is now the property of the US government after Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia pled guilty to wire fraud for falsely claiming $85,000 in COVID relief funds for an “entertainment services business” he claimed to own and then spending $57,789 on the card. In addition to forfeiting the card, he will spend 3 years in prison, pay $10,000 in restitution, and forfeit the relief funds. The card will remain in the custody of US Marshals (although likely not in witness protection) until it is eventually auctioned, with the proceeds going to the US Small Business Administration.

To the surprise of no one, Asmodee is continuing to roll out more of its titles to Boardgame Arena, the online platform it purchased last year. The newest addition is the game that started it all: Catan, which will be available later this year. And in related news, Asmodee’s sale to the Embracer Group has now been finalized.

WizKids will soon release a new edition of Bargain Basement Bathysphere, a solo roll-and-write where players attempt to dive to the ocean’s bottom in a “questionably-reliable vessel assembled from duct tape and spit.” The new version features “an all-new campaign with several different scenarios, new graphic design, and art.” The game is available for pre-order now.

Renegade has announced an expansion for their G.I. JOE Deck-Building Game. Shadow of the Serpent includes “new missions, main deck cards, Cobra Officers and Troopers, and a command center to build and protect.” Pre-orders are available now, and anyone who orders soon will automatically get the “Bonus Box #2,” which includes “two promo Joe cards and a backdrop for the Command Center.” The expansion is due out in the second quarter.

Modiphius is accepting pre-orders for the Solo Game Master’s Guide, written by “the acclaimed host of the Geek Gamers YouTube channel.” The book, as its title suggests, is a guide to running solo RPG sessions.

Funko has announced a new game based on the classic Hitchcock thriller Rear Window. In the game, one player assumes the role of the Director and “Master of Suspense” himself who must communicate using clues and signs (and without ever uttering a word) to help the other players figure out who the murderer is or if there was even a murder. The game is due out this summer.

The Op and AEG are teaming up to release Smash Up: Disney Edition. The latest addition to the ever-growing Smash Up series, the game will introduce Disney heroes and villains and include eight all-new factions.

SaltCon was held this weekend, and GeekDad Aaron Spurlock was there and wrote a great piece on all of the wonderful independent developers who attended.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played this week:

Paul Benson played Dune: Imperium Rise of Ix, Libertalia: Winds of Galecrest, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Codenames, and You Gotta Be Kitten Me!

Robin Brooks played Whitehack, Lord of the Rings LCG, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, and Red7.

Jonathan Liu played BEHEXT, Tales From the Loop: The Board Game, Block Ness, Canopy, Mountains Out of Molehills, and Streets.

Michael Knight played Undaunted: Reinforcements, Tiny Epic Dungeons, and Lord of the Rings: LCG.

Aaron Spurlock played Tang Garden, Founders of Teotihuacan, Nidavellir, Meadow, Wild Space, The LOOP, and Furnace.

