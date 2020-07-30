Geek Daily Deals 072920 craftsman tools

Geek Daily Deals July 29 2020: Big Sale on Craftsman Tools – 30% Off and More!

Ken Denmead

Working from home? Get some household projects done with this big sale on Craftsman tools!

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD701C2) :

  • 1/2 Inch. Cordless drill/driver with high performance motor produces 320 unit watts out for completing a variety of applications
  • 2speed gearbox with speeds of 0500/01, 800 for speed of fastening
  • 1/2 Inch Ratcheting chuck provides improved bit retention
  • Led light improves visibility in dark work areas
  • Included 20V max* Lithium battery with high performance cells provides ample runtime and increased performance
  • 20V MAX* Lithium charger provides a 60 minute or less charge time on included battery
  • Compatible with Versatrack hang hook
  • 3 Year Limited Warranty, refer to “Warranty & Support” section below for full details

 

Get one for just $69 today!

CRAFTSMAN Laser Level Tool, Green, Cross Line (CMHT77630):

  • Green beam for enhanced visibility
  • 55′ Visible range
  • 100 Degree vertical line + horizontal lines
  • Locking pendulum
  • 3 position Lock switch with manual mode
  • Removable Quick Link Bracket
  • 1/4″ 20 thread mount (for Tri-pod use)

 

Get one for just $34 today!

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

