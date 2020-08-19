Geek Daily Deals 081820 batman the animated series

Geek Daily Deals August 19 2020: All of ‘Batman the Animated Series’ on Blu-Rat for $45

Ken Denmead

Get the best Batman there ever was! All of ‘Batman the Animated Series’ on Blu-Ray + Digital Copy for just $45!

  • Batman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray w/ Digital Copy) :
  • Batman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray w/ Digital Copy)
  • Now in High Definition, all 109 action-packed episodes, 35 hours of crime fighting! The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series, that redefined the complex super hero to the Dark Knight that fans love today is now available in a Blu-ray set! Also includes 2 Bonus Discs of Animated Films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero!
  • Your Digital Copy redemption code is printed on an insert inside your Blu-ray/DVD package.
  • A Digital Copy is a digital version of the full-length movie that you get when you own specially-marked Blu-ray/DVD discs bearing the “Digital” logo. Owning the digital version of the movie extends your enjoyment because it enables you to download or stream your movie to a computer, mobile device, internet-connected TV, Blu-ray player, or set-top box.

Get it for just $45 today!

 

