Geek Daily Deals August 18 2020: Board Game Sale! Includes ‘Tiny Epic Mechs’ for $19

There’s a board game sale on, and it includes GeekDad GOTY 2019 Finalize ‘Tiny Epix Mechs’ for just $19!
Gamelyn Games Tiny Epic Mechs, Game:
- EASY TO LEARN AND QUICK SETUP; Just a few minutes to setup and 30 minutes to really start rolling; once over the easy learning curve a fun and challenging strategic game ensues with simple and frenzied 30 to 45 minutes of play per game
- For 1-4 Players. Ages 14+
- Arena-style player-vs-player action-programming game
- Players take on the roles of highly skilled and athletic Mech pilots
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.