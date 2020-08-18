Geek Daily Deals August 18 2020: Board Game Sale! Includes ‘Tiny Epic Mechs’ for $19

Ken Denmead

There’s a board game sale on, and it includes GeekDad GOTY 2019 Finalize ‘Tiny Epix Mechs’ for just $19!

Gamelyn Games Tiny Epic Mechs, Game:

  • EASY TO LEARN AND QUICK SETUP; Just a few minutes to setup and 30 minutes to really start rolling; once over the easy learning curve a fun and challenging strategic game ensues with simple and frenzied 30 to 45 minutes of play per game
  • For 1-4 Players. Ages 14+
  • Arena-style player-vs-player action-programming game
  • Players take on the roles of highly skilled and athletic Mech pilots

Get it for just $19 today!

