GeekDad Daily Deal: BioGrit Massage Gun with 8 Replaceable Massage Heads

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Relief is on it’s way with today’s Daily Deal, the BioGrit Massage Gun with 8 Replaceable Massage Heads. Sporting ten different speeds and an eight hour battery life this massager can go the distance. Each of its eight interchangeable massage heads targets muscles in specific ways to address soreness and fatigue. And the since the massage gun is cordless you won’t have to mess with a bunch of cables; removing yet another source of pain. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Rolo Travel Bag

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 041520 lock laces

Geek Daily Deals April 15 2020: 3-Pack of Lock Laces for $11

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *