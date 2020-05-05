Geek Daily Deals May 5 2020: Family Treasure Hunt Game for $30

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 050520 treasure hunt gameGet the whole family up and playing at home with this adventurously fun pirate treasure hunt game for only $30!

GoTrovo Treasure Hunt Game Fun Scavenger Hunt Board Game for Kids Indoors and Outdoor:

  • MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME: GoTrovo is an action-packed pirate scavenger hunt board game for the whole family
  • ENTERTAIN THE KIDS WITH NO SCREEN WHATEVER THE WEATHER: fun trails in the home and garden
  • BOREDOM BUSTER FOR KIDS AGED 3-10: No two trails are ever the same, kids can play for years to come
  • EXERCISE YOUNG MINDS AND LEGS: active indoor outdoor runaround game is as educational as it is fun KIDS WILL BEG TO PLAY AGAIN AND AGAIN: Play at birthday parties, playdates, with siblings of different ages, in teams or individually. 1 to Many players

Get one for just $30 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE UBTECH AFFILIATES; GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!