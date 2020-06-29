GeekDad Daily Deal: HP EliteDisplay E223d 21.5″ Docking Monitor

Darren Blankenship

Easily connect your notebook to today’s Daily Deal, the HP EliteDisplay E223d 21.5″ Docking Monitor. This specially designed monitor allows docking for USB-C type 1 connections eliminating the need for you to have a computer with a bulky HDMI port on the side. But, don’t worry if you have an older computer, because it still supports HDMI and VESA; it’ll just be ready when you upgrade that old thing. And, since it also can be daisy-chained with other HD EliteDisplay monitors, you may want to consider getting two while you’re at it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

