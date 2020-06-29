Geek Daily Deals June 29 2020: On This 36″ Standing Desk for $170 With Our Secret Code

Improve your activity levels while getting your work done; save $10 on this 36″ standing desk and get it for $170 today with our secret code!

Standing Desk 36 inch Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Riser with Keyboard Tray Dual Monitor and Ergonomic Sit to Stand Desktop Workstation Black:

【Ergonomic Design】 Improve your sitting posture by adjusting the height of your laptop screen, prevent neck pain, shoulder tension, and lower back pain caused by bad posture.

【Spacious Work Area】This height adjustable desk riser is designed to support all sizes of monitors. The top surface measures 35.5” x 15.7” for single monitor or laptop+monitor setups. The keyboard tray measures 35.5” x 9.8”, providing enough space for keyboard and mouse.

【Smooth Transition】 This standing desk converter transitions to the perfect height with minimal effort. Go from sitting to standing by using a light squeeze of the handle. (Adjustment Range: 4.2″ to 19.7″)

【Easy to Assemble】 This standing desk is ready to be used! Just place on your existing desk, attach the keyboard tray, and start to work.

【Sturdy Construction】 The solid structure keeps your riser steady and the maximum weight holds up to 33 lbs.

Get one for just $170 today when you use secret code SODSHBV9!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



