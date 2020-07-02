GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to Papumba

Start your child on the road to education the fun way with today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to Papumba. Papumba teaches children about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics using interactive games and activities. Games encourage independent play and critical thinking and can be played off-line when no Internet connection is available. Plus, since it’s lifetime access, no matter how many kids or grandkids you may have it’ll be there waiting. However, if you feel like a lifetime is too big of a commitment, we also have one and three-year deals available. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

