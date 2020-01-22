Geek Daily Deals January 22, 2019: Get a Classic Arcade Video Game Cabinet with the 3 ‘Star Wars’ Games on Sale Today!

Geek Daily Deals 012220 star wars videogame cabinetThe dream accessory for any geek family gameroom: a full-sized arcade cabinet with the classic ‘Star Wars’ games or just $372 today!

Yes, I know we usually try to offer daily deals that are under $50, but this one seems like a special item. How much fun would it be to have a proper arcade cabinet with these classic games in your game room?

Arcade1Up Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet with Custom Riser

  • 3 Games In 1
  • Custom Riser With Original Artwork
  • 1 Player
  • 17″ Color LCD Screen
  • Head to a galaxy far, far away to engage in thrilling battles with this Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet from Arcade1Up. A full-color 17″ display, dual speakers, flight yoke and control buttons deliver immersive gameplay action, while the illuminated marquee and artwork provide a look that resembles the original cabinet. Bring home exciting classic arcade gaming with this replica cabinet. Stands a little more than 5′ tall with the custom riser. Full-color 17″ display and dual speakers immerse you in the gameplay. Real-feel flight yoke and control buttons offer simple operation. Light-up marquee and artwork from the original cabinet offers an authentic look. Comes with a clear deck protector. Assembly required. Backed by the manufacturer’s 90-day limited warranty.

Get one for just $372 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

