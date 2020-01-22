Geek Links: ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Final Season Trailer

If you’re a Star Wars fan, then you probably already know that the next BIG thing is almost here – The Clone Wars final season. In case you missed it, here is the latest trailer before the season airs on Disney+ next month.

I’m fairly speechless about how excited I am about this. At SDCC two years ago, I was in the room when they first announced this new season and my feelings about it have only intensified.

Watching this final trailer and seeing Ahsoka (one of my two favorite ‘jedi’), Maul, their impending battle, the clones, the commentary on war and its toll on soldiers. There is so much!

My son and I are both huge Star Wars fans, and especially of Clone Wars and Rebels. As you can see, he loves being a Clone Trooper and we can’t wait to watch the new season together!

As much as I also love The Clone Wars, Rebels is my favorite Star Wars and, along with Ahsoka, Kanan is my favorite Jedi. (Yep, that’s me as Kanan).

So I was so excited I may have screamed and cried when I saw this glimpse of young Caleb Dume as a padawan with his master, Depa Billaba. I love that we get to see Kanan again, hopefully more than just this small easter egg. Are you going to be watching the new season of The Clone Wars when it drops?

