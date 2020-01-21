Geek Daily Deals January 21, 2019: Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap fo Just $26 Today!

Every parent gets a sore back sometime; try this electric heating pad back wrap from Sunbeam for just $26 today!
Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap with Adjustable Strap | Contoured for Back Pain Relief | 4 Heat Settings with 2 Hour Auto Off | 23 x 15 Inch, Slate Grey
- TARGETED HEAT THERAPY: Sunbeam Heated Back Wrap is uniquely designed to provide targeted back pain relief by contouring to the shape of the back
- STAYS IN PLACE: The electric heating pad wrap stays in place with a comfortable, adjustable waist strap that extends up to 85 inches around, so you can get relief hands free
- CLINICALLY PROVEN TREATMENT: Heat is clinically proven to relieve pain associated with muscle tension and stress; it increases blood flow to the source of the pain, which accelerates tissue healing
- MOIST HEAT OPTION: Spray this Sunbeam heating pad with water to provide deep penetrating pain relief
- CONVENIENT DESIGN: Features 4 heat settings, 2 hour auto off for peace of mind, and a long, convenient 9 foot cord
- MACHINE WASHABLE PAD: Super soft, micro mink fabric is machine washable; simply disconnect the pad from the cord and place in the washing machine
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.