Geek Daily Deals January 21, 2019: Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap fo Just $26 Today!

Geek Daily Deals 012120 heating padEvery parent gets a sore back sometime; try this electric heating pad back wrap from Sunbeam for just $26 today!

Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap with Adjustable Strap | Contoured for Back Pain Relief | 4 Heat Settings with 2 Hour Auto Off | 23 x 15 Inch, Slate Grey

  • TARGETED HEAT THERAPY: Sunbeam Heated Back Wrap is uniquely designed to provide targeted back pain relief by contouring to the shape of the back
  • STAYS IN PLACE: The electric heating pad wrap stays in place with a comfortable, adjustable waist strap that extends up to 85 inches around, so you can get relief hands free
  • CLINICALLY PROVEN TREATMENT: Heat is clinically proven to relieve pain associated with muscle tension and stress; it increases blood flow to the source of the pain, which accelerates tissue healing
  • MOIST HEAT OPTION: Spray this Sunbeam heating pad with water to provide deep penetrating pain relief
  • CONVENIENT DESIGN: Features 4 heat settings, 2 hour auto off for peace of mind, and a long, convenient 9 foot cord
  • MACHINE WASHABLE PAD: Super soft, micro mink fabric is machine washable; simply disconnect the pad from the cord and place in the washing machine

Get one for just $26 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

