GeekDad Daily Deal: One Year Subscription to Tomplay Interactive Sheet Music

Whether you’re new to playing piano or have been at it for years, an important part of your training is playing with others. Today’s Daily Deal, a One Year Subscription to Tomplay Interactive Sheet Music, teaches you how to work dynamically along with string, wind, and percussion instruments. You’re accompanied by high-quality recordings that keep pace with the tempo you choose. And, with more than 18,000 songs, you’ll have lots of opportunities to learn. Tomplay also lets you make annotations, print your scores, and even record yourself. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

