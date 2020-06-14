WCP: Impossible Questions — ‘Superman Returns’

Podcasts
Mitchell Roush0

Everyone’s favorite mini-segment returns with another round of…

IMPOSSIBLE QUESTIONS

Attempting to answer daunting questions, or at least re-visiting something we may have underestimated. Quick takes, sharp focus, and endless Twitter-blasting potential.

Co-Host Mitch shares his bold take from a memorably disappointing flick:

Is it possible that Superman Returns is the grand champion of “Great Trailer, Bad Movie”?

In a few quick minutes, Mitch shares why the initial Supes teaser gave him chills in the theater and, ultimately, how the movie fell flat despite the incredible hype. Indeed, a great trailer does not guarantee a great film.

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush 

