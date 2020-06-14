WCP: Impossible Questions — ‘Superman Returns’

Everyone’s favorite mini-segment returns with another round of…
IMPOSSIBLE QUESTIONS
Attempting to answer daunting questions, or at least re-visiting something we may have underestimated. Quick takes, sharp focus, and endless Twitter-blasting potential.
Co-Host Mitch shares his bold take from a memorably disappointing flick:
Is it possible that Superman Returns is the grand champion of “Great Trailer, Bad Movie”?
In a few quick minutes, Mitch shares why the initial Supes teaser gave him chills in the theater and, ultimately, how the movie fell flat despite the incredible hype. Indeed, a great trailer does not guarantee a great film.
Be sure to rate, review, and give a listen!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 10:29 — 9.6MB)
HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush
Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.