GeekDad Daily Deal: H2 Headlamp

If you’re seeking illumination then today’s Daily Deal, the H2 Headlamp, is for you. This wrap-around headlamp gives you a 180 degree spread of light. With it you’ll be able to see things in your peripheral vision in ways that you can’t with a traditional headlamp. It has three levels of brightness, a washable headband, and a light-diffusing bag so you can use around the camp site. Plus, with its IPX7 rated waterproof design, you won’t have to worry about a little rain damaging it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.
Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.