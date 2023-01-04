GeekDad Daily Deal: DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

Whether your dog is a pedigree or not it’s good to know what their breed mix is. With today’s Daily Deal, DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, you’ll get the chance to investigate your pet’s genetic mix and see what their personality traits and health predispositions are. All it takes is a swab inside of their cheek and in a couple of weeks you should have a full report emailed to you. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



