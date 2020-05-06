WCP: Raimi to the Rescue – Doctor Strange II

The multiverse just got real, folks …
Jake + Mitch can’t contain their excitement at the latest news to hit the MCU. That’s right, the godfather of comic book flicks himself is returning to the land of superheroes. The guys take a full-blown deep dive into the possibilities of Doctor Strange II now that Sam Raimi is the director. Along the way, they posit:
– Does this have top-tier MCU potential?
– How will Scarlet Witch factor in?
– Could Shuma-Gorath be the next villain?
There’s much to be excited about, and even more to speculate. But with the multiverse and H.P. Lovecraft possibilities teased through the title, we’re optimistic this one will deliver the goods.
HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush
