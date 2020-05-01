The Philips 272E1CA Curved Frame-less Monitor Review

Philips releases a new monitor for computer users and casual gamers, the 272E1CA.

Not everyone is looking for a high-performance monitor. Some people just want a solid monitor for computing and light gaming that offers some high-end options but at a reasonable price. That is where the Philips 272E1CA comes into play.

With a lovely curved twenty-seven inch display that’s almost completely border- and bezel-free, it is anti-glare and has minimal haze. The 272E1CA has a standard 2K resolution at 1920×1080, with a slightly better than average refresh rate of 75Hz. One nice feature is the addition of AMD FreeSync™ technology, which makes light to moderate gaming look great.

I actually used this monitor hooked up to my PS4 to play the new Resident Evil 3 remake, which I previously reviewed, and it is fabulous as a gaming monitor for a non-4K console.

Specifications

LCD panel type VA LCD

Backlight type W-LED system

Panel Size 27 inch / 68.6 cm

Display Screen Coating Anti-glare, 3H, Haze 25%

Effective viewing area 597.9 (H) x 336.3 (V) mm – at a 1500R curvature*

Aspect ratio 16:9

Maximum resolution 1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*

Pixel Density of 82 PPI

Response time (typical) 4 ms (Gray to Gray)*

Brightness 250 cd/m²

Contrast ratio (typical) 3000:1

SmartContrast Mega Infinity DCR

Pixel pitch 0.311 x 0.311 mm

Viewing angle 178º (H) / 178º (V) @ C/R > 10

Flicker-free Yes

Picture enhancement SmartImage game

Color gamut (typical) NTSC 83%*, sRGB 100%*

Display colors 16.7 M

Scanning Frequency 30 – 85 kHz (H) / 48 – 76 Hz (V)

LowBlue Mode Yes

sRGB Yes

AMD FreeSync™ technology Yes

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

The Philips 272E1CA is a great little monitor for someone looking to upgrade their old standard resolution panel and get something a bit sexier looking that is affordable and comes with some added features. I do wish, at this price point, to see 4k resolution and Dynamic Noise Reduction. A refresh rate capability of 120hz is also preferred. At roughly $300, there may be a few other options out there, so you may want to look around a bit more before committing.

A sample of the Philips 272E1CA was made available by the manufacturer. The opinions expressed in this article are my own and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board. To read my previous articles please, click here.

