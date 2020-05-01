Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 1, 2020

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending May 1, 2020.

Gaming News

While Gen Con has not yet been delayed or canceled yet, they have updated their COVID-19 information page. They say that they are “considering health guidelines from Indiana State officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as we monitor the situation and prepare for any contingencies.” The page also states, “[w]hile we evaluate safety measures related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, both the release of the event catalog and the opening of event registration will be delayed. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will update our community with the measures we are taking to keep everyone safe and healthy in the coming weeks.” We will, of course, keep everyone here updated as we learn more from them.

The Op has released solo play rules for Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle.

The Op has also announced the latest title in its Rising series: Batman Who Laughs Rising. The game is scheduled for release in the fall.

According to the Wall Street Journal, (note: paywall) Hasbro has seen a 25% increase in sales in board games in the first quarter, for obvious reasons.

AEG is continuing to offer special deals on their online store. This week: get a free expansion when you order the Mystic Vale base game. As with prior offers, the deals are automatic—no special code is needed—but the offer is only good for a limited time.

Z-Man and Feuerland Spiele are ending their partnership, which brought English and French editions of games like Terra Mystica and A Feast for Odin to the market. In the seemingly amicable breakup, Z-Man is returning publishing rights for Feuerland titles to the company.

Wiz-Kids, while continuing to urge customers to support local game stores, is expanding its offerings on its online storefront in an effort to maintain its business and support those who do not live close enough to a physical store that is still open.

Continuing the trend we’ve seen lately from many publishers, Iello is offering a free print-and-play expansion to its Ninja Academy.

Weta Workshop, the effects studio behind the Hobbit movies, is set to release a new board game in the fall. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Party is based on the opening of the classic novel.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Knight played Pandemic, Mechs vs. Minions, and Smash Up.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Can’t Stop, 7 Wonders, Solo, and Love Letter.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds, Ganz Schon Clever, and Pathfinder ACG.

Jonathan Liu played Can’t Stop, Chronicles of Crime, Dale of Merchants 3, Just One, Marvel Contest of Champions: Battlerealm, Metro X, My Little Scythe: Pie in the Sky, Snail Sprint!, and Welcome To…

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Osiris and Mangaka.

Greg Howley played Robo Rally, Dungeons & Dragons, and Spirit Island.

I played Half Truth, our featured image this week.

