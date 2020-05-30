GeekDad Daily Deal: Senstroke by Redison Bluetooth Drum Kit

Drum to your heart’s content with today’s Daily Deal, the Senstroke by Redison Bluetooth Drum Kit. Senstroke uses sensors that attach to real drumsticks to emulate playing a drum set. By connecting to the free downloadable app, you can play with headphones on, record your set as an electronic file, and take interactive lessons. It’s lots of fun, and you won’t wake up family or neighbors. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



