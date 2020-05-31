Playmobil Playroom: EverDreamerz

Welcome to the Playmobil Playroom, where we take a monthly peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Playmobil’s EverDreamerz is a new line of Playmobil set around five friends who travel to a dream world full of magic and fun. Each of the five friends has a sweet theme (candy, cupcake, chocolate, waffle, and donut). These sets are a cool combination of Playmobil and mystery surprise toys that almost all kids seem to love nowadays!

Here’s our unboxing video of the sets we received.

Specs

EverDreamerz Rosalee

Product Number: 70385

Number of pieces: 37

Number of figures: 1

Extras required: n/a

EverDreamerz Viona

Product Number: 70384

Number of pieces: 40

Number of figures: 1

Extras required: n/a

EverDreamerz Surprise Set

Product Number: 70389

Number of pieces: Varies

Number of figures: 1

Extras required: None!

Each of the girls in the series includes a similar set of stuff in addition to the figure itself—an animal friend, a removable skirt, bracelets, hair puffs, an assortment of cups, plates, and dishes, an assortment of sweet treats, a sticker of the girl, a holographic trading card of the girl, and a silicone bracelet and charms for your kid to wear.

Ease of Build

On a scale of 1-5, these sets are a 1.5. For the most part, there isn’t really any building going on, just lots of fun accessories, some with one or two pieces. The extra .5 is solely for the bracelets and charms that are included with the figures. While they are very simple—a silicone bracelet with plastic charms that slide on—some of the pieces were actually challenging to get onto the bracelet even for me. But trying to shove the end of a silicone bracelet through a small plastic hole is something I’d expect to be challenging!

Coolest Feature

The surprise aspect is probably the biggest draw of these toys for a lot of kids. I admit I sort of hate the surprise figure trend in general because kids (at least mine) REALLY like being surprised but NOT when the surprise is the second or third or fourth one of the same exact things they already got.

This is actually what makes the surprise aspect of EverDreamerz pretty great—every girl has their own unique accessories, so despite it being packed into 7 surprises, the items are all unique per girl and there’s no worry about getting repeats of anything. Kids get the joy and excitement of going through and opening all of the surprise compartments without any of the disappointment!

Playability

Our daughter LOVES these figures. I’m not exactly sure why she loves them so much, but based on her very vocal excitement, I believe its a combination of the bright colors, the candy and sweet themes, and all of the little accessories. She loved the three figures we got so much that she NEEDED the whole series of EverDreamerz. Thankfully, her birthday just happened a few days ago, and I was able to get the other three girls in time for her. Now she has the whole set and has been taking them all with her and setting up parties for them all over the house!

(Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.)

