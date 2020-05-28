Geek Links: RepliTronics Announces Mini Boombox Bluetooth Speaker

The folks over at New Wave Toys have a new product in the works for their RepliTronics line of premium collectible miniatures in the form factor of an 80’s era BoomBox. They have created a 40% scale version of the JVC RC-M90, which has been dubbed by many as the “King of Boomboxes.” So RepliTronics as chosen it as the basis of their latest miniature. The M90 Mini is a replica of the JVC RC-M90 but it is also a fully functioning bluetooth speaker. The M90 Mini measures 5.25 inches tall and 9.75 inches wide and has the following features:

Highly-detailed, durable construction using a blend of traditional materials: aluminum, stainless steel, high-density rubber, and high-grade plastics

Dual 2.5″ stereo speakers delivering 16-watts of crisp, undistorted sound

Adjustable Treble, Bass, and Balance tuning knobs

Bluetooth 5.1 wireless technology for maximum range and performance

Multiple audio source options including USB, 3.5mm aux input, and even AM/FM radio

Massive 10,000 mAh battery with over 60 hours of battery life, capable of also charging external devices using

USB-A port

USB-C charge cable included

MSRP: $100

They also have a smaller version called the M90 Micro, which is a 1/6 scale version of the VC RC-M90 that is scaled so that it can sit next to other RepliTronics miniatures like the Tempest X or the Street Fighter II CE and scales properly next to them (because everyone needs a boombox next to their retro arcade system).

Check out both versions of the RepliTronics M90 over on their Kickstarter page and get an early discount. The RepliTronics Mini Boombox Kickstarter ends June 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. PDT. Units are expected to ship Q4 2020.

