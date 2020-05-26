Geek Daily Deals May 26 2020: ODB2 Car Diagnostic Code Reader for $23

MANLI OBD2 Scanner,Professional Enhanced OBDII Diagnostic Code Reader Color Display with 2.8″ Car Diagnostic Scan Tool Vehicle Check Engine Light Analyzer:

【WIDE RANGE DIAGNOSE】Works on all after 1996 and newer vehicles models in the USA(OBD II&CAN) or other imported vehicles. Quickly read and erase the DTC on all OBD II protocols vehicles: CAN, J1850 PWM, J1850 VPW, ISO9141 and KWP2000 and support for 3 languages: English, French, German, which make it easy to use for different countries people.

CRITICAL FUNCTIONALITY – Reads quickly and erases stored emission-related codes, pending codes, and shows code definitions. Turns off the MIL (check engine light), helps in resetting the monitor before taking it to Smog, and tells you what is going on before bringing the car in for repair.

ENHANCED OBDII DIAGNOSTICS – Supports O2 Sensor and EVAP (Evaporative Control) System Test. MANLI code scanner can be used to initiate a leak test on a vehicle’s EVAP system by monitoring the integrity of the fuel tank system. The O2 Sensor Test is designed to monitor and adjust air/fuel mixture, which will help identify and troubleshoot issues related to fuel efficiency and vehicle emission.

QVGA DISPLAY & NEW UI – MANLI OBD code reader is a greatly enhanced upgrade from more basic diagnostic scan tools. It has a 2.4″ TFT true color (262K) LCD display for clear test results showing. With an easy-to-read UI design, the user can easily access Setup, OBDII Diagnostics, I/M readiness, and DTC Look-up and Review. You don’t need to read the manual to know what to do, even for a beginner.