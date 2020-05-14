‘Final Girl’: The Final Days on Kickstarter!

If you read my Kickstarter Quick Pick for Final Girl, then you already know that I’m excited for this solo-only horror-themed board game. And now the Kickstarter is in its final stretch, where creator A.J. Porfirio is hoping to smash the standing record for most-funded solo-only board game in a way that will really reward the backers.

Since I wrote up my Quick Pick, Final Girl has been knocking down stretch goal after stretch goal. Just a few of the additions to the game include upgraded tokens, additional miniatures added, and the mega-stretch goal of the free Terror From Above expansion.

As the campaign enters its final 48 hours, the “Ultra Mega” stretch goal has unlocked: a bonus Feature Film addon that will reduce in price the more funding the Kickstarter receives. And should the magic number of $428,228 be reached, then Frightmare on Maple Street will be free to all backers!

If this sounds like the game for you, then head over to the Final Girl Kickstarter page to back the campaign. Van Ryder Games has been running a great campaign, and this is looking to be a pretty special board game for all you horror movie fans out there.

