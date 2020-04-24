Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending April 24, 2020

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending April 24, 2020.

Gaming News

The Op has announced the development of Risk: Warhammer 40K, due on shelves this fall. No word on whether you have to paint all of the game pieces, or what the Warhammer equivalent to Australia is.

Plaid Hat Games has released a strategy guide for Forgotten Waters. The game itself is unfortunately still sold out, but bookmark that page to come back to when it becomes available again. Also, be sure to check out our review of the game.

AEG has two combo-pack offers currently running in their online store. If you haven’t already dipped your toes into the ever-expanding universe that is Smash Up, you can buy the base game now and get a free copy of an expansion of your choosing. Alternately, if you order a copy of the very fun deck-builder Trains, you can get a free copy of Chris Leder’s press-your-luck dice roller Trainmaker. Both offers are for a limited time, but neither requires a special code or anything.

While as of this writing Gen Con is still going forward as planned, another conference, Lock & Load Gamefest, has joined the growing heap of canceled events. The organizers of Essen, the largest game convention in the world by far, have said that at this point they are also planning to move ahead as planned, but as that does not take place until late October, they have a bit more time to monitor the situation before making a final decision.

Renegade Studios has added another title to its Of the West Kingdom series. With Viscounts of the West Kingdom, players compete to gain favor with the townsfolk to ensure their survival if the crown falls. The game can be preordered now for pick-up at Gen Con or delivery (which will be the case for everyone if Gen Con cancels).

According to DiceBreaker, Dungeons & Dragons enjoyed its biggest year ever in its 50-year history in 2019, no doubt driven heavily by Stranger Things. In particularly good news for the game, the growth does not appear to be driven by nostalgic Gen Xers, as Wizards on the Coast says that 59% of players are under 40 and 40% are under 24.

Classic tile-laying game Carcassonne now has an official ruleset for solo play. (Link is to a PDF.)

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Marvel Contest of Champions: Battlerealm, Storm Hollow, Snail Sprint!, Burgle Bros., Hive Mind, Just One, Meeple Party, Rise Up, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Welcome To…, and Word on the Street.

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Osiris.

Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven, Marvel Champions, Downforce, Sequence, Magic the Gathering, and Raggedy Ann and Andy Great Day in the Park Game.

Michael Knight played Tiny Epic Defenders, Forgotten Waters (our featured image this week), and Plunder: A Pirate’s Life.

Greg Howley played Dungeons & Dragons, Spirit Island, Lost Cities, and Unstable Unicorns.

Robin Brooks played Oceans, Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, and Pathfinder Adventure Card Game.

Sarah Pinault played Tiny Towns and Roll Through the Ages.

I played PARKS, Half Truth, Happy Salmon, Abandon All Artichokes, and Unspeakable Words.

