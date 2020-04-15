‘LEGO Masters’ Season One Finale Coverage: Finalists Tyler & Amy

We’re wrapping up our three-day countdown to tonight’s LEGO Masters Season One finale on Fox with an interview with one of the teams of finalists, Tyler and Amy.
Click the embedded audio player below to listen as the couple describes the application and selection process. The pair then describe the atmosphere on the set itself and their relationship with the other competitors.
Finally, the two describe the never-aired interview segment where Amy revealed to Tyler that she is pregnant.
