‘LEGO Masters’ Season One Finale Coverage: Amy Corbett

We’re continuing our coverage heading into the LEGO Masters season one finale tomorrow (Wednesday, April 15) night on Fox. Today, we’re talking with The LEGO Group Design Lead and LEGO Masters judge “Brickmaster” Amy Corbett.

Click the embedded audio player below to listen as Amy discusses the path that led her to working for The LEGO Group and her role on set and behind the scenes with LEGO Masters. She gets a little emotional talking about the contestants and having the unenviable task of eliminating teams from week to week. Amy tells us her favorite part of the experience of being a judge on LEGO Masters and provides tips on what techniques LEGO enthusiasts can work on during this time of societal isolation.

