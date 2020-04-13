‘LEGO Masters’ Season One Finale Coverage: Nathan Sawaya

Today, we’re kicking off the first of three days of coverage of LEGO Masters season one leading up to Wednesday night’s finale on Fox. First up is an interview with LEGO sculptor and consulting producer on the series, Nathan Sawaya—whose work has been featured at GeekDad for more than a decade.

Nathan left a job in corporate law to pursue his passion for art, working famously with LEGO bricks to create amazing sculptures that blend Pop Art with the surreal. For his work, Nathan was awarded the rare title of “LEGO Master Builder.”

Click the embedded audio player below to listen as we discuss how he uses LEGO both as a creative outlet and as a tool for maintaining good mental health. We talk about what Nathan’s role as a consulting producer on LEGO Masters requires. Finally, Nathan tells us what he hopes viewers take away from the series.

You can find Nathan’s works online at brickartist.com. His books The Art of the Brick: A Life in LEGO and The Greatest Brick Builds: Amazing Creations in LEGO can be purchased online.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!