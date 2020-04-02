CoComelon Delivers Preschool Entertainment at Home

Online content for preschoolers is more important than ever as the world deals with isolation rules that keep us from face-to-face contact. The team behind CoComelon has been publishing free videos and songs on YouTube since 2006, making it one of the oldest children’s channels. In 2018, the creator picked a new channel name, an amalgamation of coconut and watermelon… and CoComelon was born. The entertaining content engages children (and their families) with educational messages that are an important part of early learning.

The videos all feature 3D animation and catchy songs that entertain while teaching life-lessons, letters, numbers, animal sounds, colors, and more.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the related ongoing concerns that families are dealing with, the “Wash Your Hands Song” episode is particularly important.

Other videos include “You Can Ride a Bike”, “Five Senses”, “Wait Your Turn” and many more. CoComelon has also (incredibly wisely) created a selection of longer combination playlists that will keep the kids engaged for about 35 minutes each.

All the songs and videos provide parents with an opportunity to teach and play with their children as they watch together. In the current times, one of the most satisfying features is that new content from CoComelon is posted every week, meaning parents will not run out of fresh and entertaining content that will be valuable from todays’ isolation orders and beyond.

A variety of content is available when visiting the CoComelon website which gives access to more than just the YouTube videos, but also a selection of kids’ hits on Spotify, Amazon Music, IHeartRadio, Apple Music, Google Play, and many more streaming music services. For families that prefer more tactile entertainment and learning, there is also a collection of coloring pages to download that include the ABCs and others that match up with some of the videos and stand on their own.

Engaging preschoolers and their families with entertaining and educational content is the mission of CoComelon. Click here to visit the CoComelon YouTube page and subscribe to bring fresh, educational content to the preschoolers in your house.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!